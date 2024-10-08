CM Punjab reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting at her office on Tuesday, reviewed the progress on the Lahore Development Plan.

The CM expressed indignation over delay being caused on the Lahore Development Plan. She expressed severe displeasure over the poor cleanliness condition of the road, streets, bazaars of the provincial metropolitan and gave three days time limit for undertaking improvement. It was decided during the meeting to launch anti-encroachment campaign in 18 markets of Lahore.

The CM while addressing the meeting said that the relevant institutions should undertake repair of the roads of the city on their own. She added, “The road is constructed and cleanliness is done from wherever CM passes. Why don’t they undertake it on their own?” She directed to undertake patch work of the main roads on priority basis. She questioned that who will be held responsible if a vehicles falls into a pothole between the road. She directed that no potholes should be seen on the main roads. The Road Maintenance Unit of LDA should be made functional and pro-active. Footpaths should be made clear after eliminating illegal parking. The traders community should be taken into confidence in the anti-encroachment campaign, she said and added that goods should be removed from the footpaths and marking should be done for bikes and wheel carts. A specific place should be allocated for the parking of motor bikes in every parking area.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed during the meeting that 2,598 livestock being present at 213 places have been relocated outside the urban jurisdiction. There are more than 1800 illegal people dwelling in tents at different places in Lahore. Posters will be removed from the walls, pools and pillars.

The CM directed to persuade the farmers to take out their livestock voluntarily outside the urban jurisdiction in the first phase.

National Disaster Awareness Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of planning and awareness in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

In her message for National Disaster Awareness Day being observed on Tuesday, the CM stated, “Better planning and awareness can significantly reduce the damage caused by natural calamities,” and called for improved prevention measures.

Highlighting the need for an effective early warning system, the CM assured that the Punjab government was committed to utilizing all available resources to address natural disasters. “Safety measures are being enhanced, and rescue services are being upgraded to ensure timely responses during emergencies,” she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the necessity of public awareness regarding the risks of natural disasters, urging citizens to take collective responsibility in implementing protective measures. “May Allah protect everyone from all kinds of calamities,” she prayed.