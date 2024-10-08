Sadia Iqbal headlines ICC Women’s T20 player rankings

The 29-year-old left-arm spinner becomes first Pakistani player to top the Women’s T20I rankings before finishing in second position according to International Cricket Council Ranking. Pakistan spinner Sadia Iqbal became the first from her country to top the ICC Women’s T20I Rankings when she briefly overtook long-time number one Sophie Ecclestone before finishing second among bowlers in the weekly update that is carried out on Tuesday. Ecclestone had started the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in top spot – which she had occupied since February 2020. Sadia drew level with her on 757 rating points after taking three for 17 against Sri Lanka in a Group A match on Thursday. Ecclestone slipped to second spot with 750 points two days later after going wicketless against Bangladesh in a Group B match.Sadia’s reign at the top was, however, limited to two days as Ecclestone grabbed two for 15 against South Africa to win the Player of the Match award and regain the top spot, ending the interesting neck-and-neck battle between the two left-arm spinners for the week. Sadia became only the second Pakistan player to top the women’s rankings. Former captain Sana Mir was top of the ODI bowling rankings in 2018-19. There were other notable movements too after the England-South Africa match as South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits both attained career-best-equalling rankings after moving up two spots each. Captain Wolvaardt reached third position after scores of 52 not out against the West Indies and 42 versus England, and Brits reached sixth position with scores of 57 not out against the West Indies and 13 against England.