Pakistani Wrestler Ather Zahid Defeats India’s Singham Dubey to Claim International Championship in Kathmandu

In a thrilling display of raw power and skill, 29-year-old Pakistani wrestling sensation Ather Zahid triumphed over India’s Singham Dubey at the International Wrestling Mega Event held in Kathmandu, Nepal, on October 4. The electrifying match, featuring world-class athletes from across the globe, culminated in Zahid securing the International Heavyweight Championship title.

Facing intense competition, Zahid’s perseverance and tactical brilliance paid off as he delivered a crushing defeat to Dubey, marking a monumental victory not only for himself but for Pakistan. Reflecting on his win, Zahid declared, “This victory is not just mine but a huge win for Pakistan and its 250 million people. I am bringing the International Championship title home!”

The event, one of the most anticipated in the wrestling calendar, saw Zahid rise through the ranks, proving yet again that Pakistan has a formidable presence on the global stage. This triumph cements Zahid’s status as a powerhouse in international wrestling, making his victory a moment of pride for the entire nation.

With the championship belt now around his waist, Ather Zahid has solidified his place as a legend in the making, sending a strong message that Pakistani athletes are here to dominate on the world stage.