Two villages inundated in canal breach

Two villages were inundated by floodwater as a breach occurred in a canal in Uch Sharif. Sources in the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) said that they received information about a canal breach in Uch Sharif and rescuer teams and machinery were dispatched to the affected area.

They said that a 30-foot wide breach had occurred in the Abbasia Canal which inundated two villages. The floodwater also inundated standing crops on hundreds of acres of land. However, the teams and local people participated in the rescue operation and plugged the breach.

The Irrigation Department is investigating to ascertain the cause of the breach.