Health department confirms 141 new dengue cases across Punjab

The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 141 new dengue cases,here on Saturday,

According to a spokesperson, Rawalpindi being the hardest hit, reporting 129 cases, Lahore, Jehlum and Mianwali each registered 3 cases, while single cases were detected in Attock, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal. This brings the total number of reported dengue cases in the province to 2,389 for the year 2024.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public that all necessary measures are in place to manage the outbreak.Government hospitals are fully stocked with medicines and treatments for dengue patients.

An advisory has been issued by the Health Department urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to reduce the spread of the virus. Public cooperation was deemed critical as health teams continue to work actively across the province to control the situation.

Citizens can contact the free helpline (1033) for further information,treatment or to lodge complaints.

Minister

Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique urged the health authority to respond to the prevailing dengue situation with full scale by utilizing all resources and with zero tolerance towards any negligence by the health officials.

He said that controlling dengue is the top priority of the government.

He remarked this while chairing an anti-dengue meeting which was held in the deputy commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Abrar, Focal Persons for Dengue Dr Wasim Akram, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hasan Tariq and other heads of relevant departments.

The minister reviewed the dengue situation in Rawalpindi in detail and directed the officers from relevant departments to go out in the field and perform their duties as a national duty.

“Case response should be immediately covered by IRS spraying and fogging”, he said.

The minister further directed that the surveillance teams should educate the people about preventive measures to prevent dengue.

He informed the meeting that he had arrived in Rawalpindi on the special instructions of CM Maryam Nawaz.

The minister while highlighting the continuity of awareness campaigns stressed that special campaigns should be conducted to create awareness among the people about dengue. Dr Waseem Akram during the meeting said that a clean sweep should be done by focusing on high-risk union councils.