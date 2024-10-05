Despite 15mn tons fruit, vegetable production, post-harvest losses reach 40%

Pakistan’s annual production of 40 types of fruits and vegetables has surpassed 15 million tons. However, farmers are facing substantial financial losses due to 20% to 40% of this produce being wasted during transportation from farms to markets. Experts are urging farmers to adopt modern technologies to minimize post-harvest losses and enhance profit margins from international market deliveries.

According to specialists at the Post-Harvest Research Center in Faisalabad, the institution has been pivotal in reducing post-harvest losses since its establishment. They focus on improving harvesting techniques, determining ripeness standards, and developing modern storage technologies. Established in 1989 with the support of the Punjab government and the United Nations Development Project, the center has significantly contributed to agriculture, including minimizing post-harvest losses and introducing low-cost storage solutions for potatoes and onions.

To prolong the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and ensure export quality, the implementation of pre-cooling and cold storage technologies, as well as the establishment of grading and packing units, is essential. The center’s agricultural scientists actively participate in training programs to guide farmers and laborers involved in agriculture and related export companies. Ongoing research is being conducted on enhancing the post-harvest life of various crops, including mangoes, oranges, guavas, peaches, strawberries, grapes, pomegranates, lychees, carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, chilies, onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.