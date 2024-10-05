Smog SeasonEvery year, the arrival of smog season in Punjab plunges the region into a state of crisis. The thick, toxic haze – signs of which can already be seen threatening the Lahore skyline – not only poses a grave threat to public health but also gives rise to far-reaching environmental and economic repercussions. That the lethal cocktail of air pollutants causes respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and other health issues is an open secret.

According to the Air Quality Life Index, air pollution in Pakistan reduces the average life expectancy of a Pakistani by 3.9 years.The unprecedented level of pollutants, pronouncedly in the city of gardens, consistently ranks it as one of the most polluted cities in the world, putting the lives of millions of residents at risk. This comes from a confluence of well-known yet overlooked factors: stubble burning, industrial emissions and clouds of smoke billowing from millions of cars on roads. In response to this environmental crisis, Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has emerged as a vocal advocate for cleaner air and sustainable development: underscoring the urgent need to strive towards a smog-free region. However, merely labelling smog as a ‘calamity’ or a ‘year-round epidemic’ has done little to tackle this pressing issue.

While the government of Punjab has initiated some measures (implementing air quality monitoring systems, promoting clean energy initiatives, and enforcing stricter environmental regulations), the situation continues to worsen.There’s no escaping the hard truth that to combat the toxic smog season, it is crucial to prioritise sustainable development and environmental stewardship, which necessitate concerted efforts from policymakers, industry leaders, and community members. Revolutionary efforts are indispensable to phase out fossil fuel dependency, promote renewable energy sources, and reduce emissions from transportation, agriculture, and industry.

Perhaps, a good starting point for out-of-the-box solutions could be to reach out to the Indian government regarding its inaction against farming communities in Punjab burning residue, as this is likely to have a direct impact on us. After all, pollution knows no borders. *