Staged Elections

To hoodwink the world community into believing in its false narrative of normalization, the Modi led regime recently staged a drama of elections in IIOJ&K. In an environment of fear and chaos created through heavy militarization, how can democratic processes take place? To manage results of the elections, the BJP government carried out measures like demographic changes and gerrymandering, leading to the marginalization of Kashmiris and favoring Hindus in IIOJK.

Majority of Kashmiris perceived these elections as a military exercise rather than an electoral process. Kashmiris, sensing that the outcome of elections would neither reflect their aspirations nor address their genuine issues, preferred boycott. The voter turnout in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has significantly decreased as compared to the 2014 elections, falling from 52.14 percent to 22.33 percent in the 2024 election. Out of the 26 assembly segments that went to polls, 20 registered a lower turnout than in 2014.

The overall turnout for the second phase stood at 56.05 percent, lower than the 60 percent recorded in 2014 across the six districts involved. Budgam saw a drop from 66.32 percent in 2014 to 51.13 percent in 2024 while Chrar-e-Sharief witnessed a 15 percent decrease, from 82.44 percent to 67.44 percent. Budhal had a similar decline, from 82.50 percent to 68.58 percent. Habbakadal’s turnout also plummeted to 18.39 percent. The lowest voter turnout is recorded in Srinagar, from 52.14 percent in 2014 to 22.33 percent in the recent elections.

The low voter turnout indicates that Kashmiri people have largely rejected the Indian government’s claim of normalcy and acceptance of their policies. This decline in election participation also reflects ongoing dissatisfaction and resistance to the political changes imposed in Jammu and Kashmir post 2019. The Kashmiris’ decision to boycott elections is the recognition of the fact that all powers are already centralized with the Lieutenant Governor, leaving them with little influence.

Majority of the residents expressed frustration with the central administration’s management of Jammu and Kashmir post-revocation of special status. It is high time that the global community supported the cause of Kashmiri people, enabled Kashmiris to challenge Indian forces’ oppressive measures and advocated their right to self-determination. Farcical elections in IIOJK is a blatant attempt to legitimize India’s illegal occupation and suppress the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. The world must recognize the farce of these elections and hold India accountable for its human rights abuses and committing war crimes in the valley. The Jammu and Kashmir issue is an internationally recognized dispute that must be resolved in accordance with the United Nation Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.