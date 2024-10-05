The Vicious Nexus

An incident that began as a minor dispute on July 7th, 2024 turned into a tragedy that would have ramifications throughout Pakistan’s socio-political landscape. The stabbing of Gilaman Wazir, a respected figure in the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), by a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter, Azad Dawar, resulted in Gilaman’s death on 11th July, setting off a series of events that further polarized the situation. In the following days, the PTM, led by Manzoor Pashteen, seized upon this tragedy to push its agenda, culminating in the announcement of a grand gathering termed the “Pushtun Qaumi Adalat” (PQA), scheduled for 11th October 2024. The real tragedy is not just the senseless loss of life, but also the manipulation of this incident to advance an agenda that seeks discord rather than peace.

The death of Gilaman Wazir may seem like a tragic yet isolated incident. Pakistan’s tribal areas have been afflicted with a complex web of personal, tribal, and political tensions for a long time, highlighting the larger implications.

Despite efforts to integrate these regions through initiatives like the FATA-KP merger and development projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the deep-rooted inter-tribal rivalries and occasional violent clashes continue to fester. The incident between Gilaman and Azad, which occurred during a cricket match, shows how personal conflicts can quickly turn deadly in this volatile environment. However, the PTM’s decision to exploit this tragedy, by falsely linking Azad to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, reflects a deliberate strategy to divert attention from the real issues plaguing the Pashtun people.

In the days following Gilaman’s funeral, which was attended by more than 40,000 people, the PTM leadership, particularly Manzoor Pashteen, began using the death as a rallying cry to stoke the flames of division. Instead of addressing the systemic challenges facing the Pashtun people, such as marginalization, lack of education and economic opportunity, the PTM has consistently focused on stoking hatred against Pakistan’s security forces. Instead of promoting justice and reconciliation, the Pushtun Qaumi Adalat announcement seems to be yet another way for the PTM to advance its own agenda.

Their consistent targeting of the military and law enforcement agencies, often through rhetoric that echoes the sentiments of terrorist organizations like Fitna Al Khwarij (FAK), suggests a troubling nexus between these groups. The PTM’s refusal to condemn FAK’s violent attacks, coupled with their vocal criticism of the military’s counter-terrorism operations, raises serious concerns about their true intentions. Presenting themselves as champions of Pashtun rights, PTM leaders such as Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar have turned local grievances into political currency, while touting the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces to bring peace to the tribal areas.

The PTM’s underlying motives are further revealed by the use of symbolic gestures like draping Gilaman Wazir’s coffin with an Afghan Flag. In a region where the Afghan Taliban has banned the display of the Afghan flag, PTM’s decision to use the symbol is a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. The involvement of external actors, particularly India’s intelligence agency RAW, in supporting both PTM and FAK adds another layer of complexity to this already volatile situation.

The comparison between PTM and FAK, though uncomfortable, is essential to understanding the larger strategy at play. While the FAK uses direct violence such as terrorist attacks and suicide bombings to destabilize Pakistan, the PTM uses a subtler approach, using political and social influence to undermine state institutions.

The dual strategy employed by these groups represents a concerted effort to weaken Pakistan from within. This collaboration is evident in events such as the Bannu Attack in July 2024, where PTM protests following FAK Attack, suggesting a symbiotic relationship between the two groups. Capitalizing on the unrest caused by FAK violence, the PTM is positioning itself as the voice of the oppressed, while pushing the same agenda of destabilization.

The series of violence and protests from the Khar Qamar incident in 2019 to the Bannu unrest in 2024 shows a clear pattern. The FAK attacked, law enforcement responded, and the PTM seized the opportunity to protest, accusing the military for human rights abuses. This concerted effort not only diverts attention from the real problem of terrorism but also undermines Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The lack of condemnation from the PTM leaders despite the increase in terrorist incidents speaks volumes about their priorities and intent. Instead of standing with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who are victims of terrorism, the PTM leadership has chosen to capitalize on their suffering for political gain, all to promote a narrative which serves the interests of external actors like RAW.

Pakistan faces a dual threat from terrorism and ethno-political movements, such as the PTM, which exploit local grievances to advance a broader agenda. PTM’s alliance with FAK, which is supported by questionable NGOs and foreign agencies, threatens national security. To combat this, policy makers must not only eliminate terrorism but also expose the tactics of groups like the PTM. Addressing the root causes of tribal discontent and strengthening local institutions are key to breaking the cycle of violence and unrest in these regions.

The author is an independent researcher who writes on issues concerning national and regional security, focusing on matters having critical impact in these milieus. E-Mail: omayaimen333@gmail.com