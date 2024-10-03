Punjab approves special force to protect RUDA land from encroachments

Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has approved the creation of a special police force to prevent illegal encroachments on land owned by the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

During a high-level meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz, the progress of ongoing RUDA projects was reviewed in detail. RUDA CEO Imran Amin provided a comprehensive briefing on the authority’s plans and initiatives.

The meeting also discussed collaboration with China and other international bodies to expedite the completion of RUDA projects. Special attention was given to advancing the international Twin City project, and CM Nawaz was updated on efforts to expand the forest area in RUDA from 20% to 35%.

In addition to approving the special police force, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered an immediate halt to illegal land sales in the RUDA area to protect the project’s integrity.

The meeting was attended by Senator Pervez Rasheed, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Uzma Bukhari, along with the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Housing, and other officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin directed departments concerned to facilitate general public in addressing their official chores as relates to RUDA.

In light of these directions, the RUDA has launched a dedicated Public Redressal Counter and One Window Operations, taking active measures to address public grievances in line with the directives of the chief minister. Effective immediately, RUDA officers of all concerned departments are mandated to listen and resolve public complaints from 10:00am to 11:30am on daily basis, ensuring that public issues are heard and addressed promptly.

The CEO reiterated that “Resolving public grievances is RUDA’s top priority, and we are committed to executing the Chief Minister’s vision for improved public service,”

The newly-formulated committee, operating under the Land Acquisition & Estate Management (LA&EM) department, will report daily activities to the Executive Director (ED) of LA&EM. A weekly progress report will be shared with the CEO’s Secretariat to ensure effective monitoring and accountability of the redressal process.

The public can submit their complaints and concerns at the One Window Operation located RUDA 152, Ali Block, Garden Town, Lahore, with a commitment to swift and efficient resolution. Public can also inquire on 04299333531-34.