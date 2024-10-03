Ramsha joins Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan for ‘Love Guru’

Showbiz starlet Ramsha Khan has joined Humyun Saeed and Mahira Khan as the A-list film stars resume filming for ARY Films’ upcoming title ‘Love Guru’.

As per the reports, Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan, along with Ramsha Khan have resumed the shooting for the hotly-anticipated ‘Love Guru’, with the second spell currently being filmed in London, United Kingdom.

Apart from Khan, Saeed’s ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ co-star Ahmad Ali Butt is also on board for the film.

It was previously reported that the audience’s favourite on-screen couple, Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan are set to reunite on screen, to mesmerize viewers with their crackling chemistry in their next big screen outing, titled ‘Love Guru’.

The project went on the floors earlier this year in Karachi.

Celebrated actor, director and screenwriter Vasay Chaudhry penned the story of ‘Love Guru’, whereas, ace film director Nadeem Baig helms the direction of the title. DOP Sulemna Razzaq is responsible for the cinematography of the movie.

‘Love Guru’, backed by ARY Films and Six Sigma Plus of Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, is expected for worldwide theatrical release on Eid-ul-Azha 2025.