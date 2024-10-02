Gulsim piques curiosity with uber-cool snaps

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali has established herself as one of the household names, not only in her homeland but also in Pakistan. Taking to Instagram, she has shared a fresh set of pictures in which she is seen beaming with joy and leaving her fans mesmerising. In the clicks, she is seen striking for the photos in a boisterous fashion and stealing the spotlight of the fans in no time. Fans started to applaud the diva by dropping variety of statements and emoticons. One of the users wrote: “Classy.” Another of the netizens from Pakistan had also extended best wishes to Gulsim Ali. Due to her immense fan following and excellent acting prowess, Gulsim Ali has bagged over two million followers on her Instagram handle.