Shaping The Global Economy and International Affairs

Countries face a plethora of historic challenges and uncertainties which will influence the global economic landscape, reshape world order and impact economic growth. These forces offer both opportunities and risks for policymakers and business investors alike. Understanding them is critical for navigating today’s complex political and economic landscape.

The first key issue is the massive debt burden many countries face. High debt levels, coupled with rising interest rates, could lead to economic instability and tough budgetary decisions. For example, the US annual budget deficit stands at 5.6 percent and the American government spends more on debt repayments than on its military. While the demand for US Treasury Assets remains strong and the tax base is robust, rising interest rates increase the cost of servicing this debt. This burdens government finances, potentially crowding out other vital expenditures such as investing in infrastructure.

Developing countries like Pakistan and Egypt are already feeling the pinch, with debt levels above what their national budgets can sustain. Rising interest rates will make it more exorbitant to borrow money, leading to a slowdown in investment, even potentially impacting asset prices. For some developing countries, this phenomenon could lead to a dip in economic growth or a crisis if the costs of servicing dollar-denominated debt rise, or their currency depreciates too much and causes a significant drop in purchasing power.

Globally, 3.3 billion people live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on education and health. This figure includes 48 developing countries, with 28 countries stuck in a debt trap with no hope of escape. Resolving this debt overhand would entail cutting government spending, raising taxes and implementing structural reforms. Inevitably, these measures would invite public backlash and political upheaval.

The effect of the AI revolution will be akin to the Industrial Revolution and the advent of electricity combined.

A second major force centres on the increasing political and social polarization within many nations, especially in the West. Internal divisions on issues such as immigration, culture wars and national politics in places such as Germany and the US could undermine social cohesion. This growing divide has resulted in gridlock, making it increasingly difficult to address challenges. Political paralysis had further eroded public trust in political institutions and fuelled a sense of cynicism and disillusionment with traditional politics. Germany has witnessed the rise of Alternate for Deutschland, a party which advocates ending immigration in a country facing demographic decline. Political instability can affect even stable regimes and subsequently impact economic growth – as the ouster of the Hasina government in Bangladesh indicates.

Within the US, the presidential race is heating up, with both Harris and Trump presenting altering visions of what their country’s future looks like. A Trump victory will see Republicans pivot towards the fossil fuel industry, with significant consequences for the Green Tech and Renewable Energy sector. Geopolitics will continue to dominate economic and business affairs. The Middle East remains a complicated cauldron, with tensions between Iran and Israel endangering stability in a region which supplies the global economy with most of its energy. Regionally, the war in Gaza has fuelled demands of boycotting American firms in Arab countries, and companies like Starbucks, KFC and McDonalds are feeling the heat. Likewise, the war between Russia and Ukraine drags on, slowing Europe’s recovery from the pandemic and increasing household energy costs globally.

Geopolitical tensions between major powers, particularly the US, Western Europe and Japan versus China and Russia, will have significant ramifications for global trade, investment and international security. The rivalry between the United States and China is multi-faceted; encompassing economic, technological, military and ideological competition. Both countries are at odds over trade, intellectual property and dominion of the Asia-Pacific region. The trade wars between the two countries have disrupted global supply chains. This competition has consequences for the business world. Mitsubishi announced an end to its joint ventures in China while firms like IBM are reducing their footprint. Greenfield Foreign Direct Investments from Europe into China have decreased, from $125 Billion in 2003 to an estimated $25 Billion in 2023. Some Western firms have begun ‘walling off’ their operations in China, reinvesting profits made within that country but increasingly looking to other options.

In the long term, even with quality infrastructure and experienced labour, China will have to contend with its declining population. Yet, China continues its push for advanced manufacturing, from electric cars to chips to machinery. In the foreseeable future, established companies such as Volkswagen in the Automotive industry, will witness competition as Chinese firms start making their mark. Protecting the European market via high tariffs is not going to be a long-term solution since this would invite retaliatory measures from the Chinese side.

Demographic woes are emerging as a complicated thorn in the heels of policymakers. Countries like Germany, S Korea, Japan and Italy are likely to continue down their downward spiral in terms of the active workforce. The backlash against immigration in Europe rules out inviting millions of foreigners without risking agitation and domestic blowback. This will have significant implications for consumption. Technological advancements like AI can replace employees and mitigate the shortage of skilled collared workers. However, AI – or even Robots – cannot consume manufactured items and products such as automobiles and household items such as refrigerators, attend concerts or visit the theatre. In countries with declining demographics, businesses operating within these sectors will face the herculean task of adapting to a post-baby boomer world.

As developed countries age rapidly, other nations in Asia are emerging as potential success stories. The ASEAN countries now boast a collective economy of over $4.28 Trillion, with an estimated population of 683 million. This bloc will act as a catalyst for consumption and investment, marking a gradual shift from the West to the East in terms of consumption, demographics and business opportunities. Similarly, India, now a $3.9 Trillion economy with a seven percent growth rate, stands poised to become the third-largest economy within 5 years. Total FDI flows into India have risen, from $45 Billion in 2014 to $70.95 Billion, with total FDI equity inflows at $44.4 Billion. The Indian government plans to spend $132.8 Billion on Infrastructure to sustain growth and create more jobs. With the world’s largest population, India presents businesses with new opportunities.

Economic prowess can be transformed into political leverage and military power. Countries such as India and Indonesia in Asia will expect a greater voice in international affairs as their economies grow. India has already made clear its aspirations for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. The US, still the largest economy with the most sophisticated military force, might be shielded to a certain extent but European nations will see their influence tested by China, Japan and increasingly, India, South Korea and Indonesia.

Perhaps the most significant impact on the global economy comes from the rapid pace of technological advancements, such as AI and Quantum Computing. These technologies have the potential to boost productivity and create new opportunities. The effect of the AI revolution will be akin to the Industrial Revolution and the advent of electricity combined. However, a significant portion of today’s workforce lacks the skillsets to adapt to a rapidly evolving technological landscape. If left behind, these groups could witness a decline in living standards, with the risk that exacerbating social inequality could act as a catalyst for political unrest. The government would reorient their education programs and create social safety nets for those displaced by technological advancements, while businesses would have to reskill middle-aged workers via mid-career programs to prepare them.

Finally, the spectre of Climate Change still looms large. Mitigating the effects of climate change will require significant investments in the renewable energy sector. Failure to tackle this problem will have significant consequences, such as large parts of Bangladesh being consumed by rising seawater. More frequent and severe natural disasters could disrupt agricultural production, resulting in mass displacement and resource scarcity.

In conclusion, the complicated interplay of economic, political, technological and environmental factors shaping the globe is very different from those in previous decades. Policymakers, investors and business leaders need to make informed decisions and address these challenges proactively to circumvent the uncertainties that lie ahead.

The writer is a freelance columnist.