Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, October 01, 2024


Pakistan exports boom in US, UAE, UK

APP

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first two months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-August 2024-25 were recorded at US $949.855 million against the exports of US $934.666 million during July-August 2023-24, showing an increase of 1.62 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by the UAE, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $400.977 million against the exports of US $295.563 million last year, showing an increase of 35.66 percent. UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $366.370 million during the month under review against the exports of US $351.186 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to China stood at US $323.435 million against US $350.297 million last year, showing a decrease of 7.66 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $287.169 million against US $253.155 million last year, data said.

During July-August 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $247.343 million against $226.624 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $186.984 million against $195.539 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $231.945 million against the exports of US $242.201 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $146.655 million against $ 88.393 million last year. The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $122.004 million against US $98.589 million.

Submit a Comment