SUPARCO opens GB research hub

APP

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is set to make history with the inauguration of the Space Applications and Research Center (SPARC-GB) in Gilgit-Baltistan on October 02. According to an official source, this pioneering event, to be attended by distinguished scientists, environmental experts, and students, will mark a significant milestone in the nation’s journey toward space and environmental research. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Gulbar Khan, will be the chief guest of the ceremony. This center represents SUPARCO’s growing efforts to implement space technology and environmental monitoring across Pakistan, with a particular focus on Gilgit-Baltistan’s unique challenges. Its geography makes it susceptible to climate change and natural hazards, necessitating innovative solutions for better understanding the region’s vulnerabilities. SPARC-GB aims to advance space-based environmental research that addresses these urgent challenges. The center will function as a research hub, concentrating on crucial areas such as glacier monitoring, climate change mitigation, and disaster management. It will facilitate cutting-edge studies on glacier dynamics, natural hazards, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable resource management. By promoting collaboration among scientists, students, and experts, SPARC-GB is poised to become a leading institution in tackling some of the region’s most critical environmental issues.

