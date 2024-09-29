India’s Internal Strife and External Meddling

India has long been taking pride in calling itself as the “World’s Largest Democracy” however, the developments in the recent years have cast a shadow over this claim. Modi’s policy of interference in the internal affairs of regional countries, his anti-minorities policies, transnational killings, ethnic clashes, particularly in Manipur and Haryana, and human right abuses in IIOJ&K have faced severe criticism. In pursuance of Hindutva ideology, the Modi led regime has carried out different amendments in citizens Act and NRC which have further added to the plight of minorities already bearing the brunt of the inhumane policies.

Christophe Jaffrelot, while explaining Modi’s fascist mindset in his book “Gujarat Under Modi”, writes that India has detained thousands of government critics, many of whom have yet to face trial. Given that many are arrested under anti-terrorism laws speaks volumes about how the courts have given the government considerable leeway. He further says that investigative authorities take inordinately long to put together charges. The process is the punishment; according to a report by the Delhi-based People’s Union of Civil Liberties, almost all of those accused have been released or granted bail by the court, but often not until years after they were arrested.

Modi is currently in his third term but the reports regarding safety of women and law and order depict an alarming situation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while commenting on rape against women said, “Delhi is becoming a rape capital, violence against women in India is not something new as India is considered as one of the most dangerous countries for violence against women but an alarming surge has been observed during Modi’ tenure”.

According to the data by the National Crime Records Bureau, a staggering 445,256 cases were registered in 2022 alone, equivalent to nearly 51 reports every hour – a four percent increase from 2021. 12.9 percent, reflecting both increased incidents and improved reporting. The 2023 report shows a rise from 359,849 cases in 2017 to over 445,000 in 2022, averaging 1,220 cases daily, averaging 51 First Information Report (FIRs) per hour. Besides this, a study by ActionAid UK revealed that 80 percent of women in India experienced harassment ranging from unwanted comments, to being groped or assaulted. Many incidents go unreported as the victim’s fear being shunned by their families and the society.

Instead of putting its own house in order, New Delhi shamelessly continued its policy of interfering in the internal matters of regional countries. Indian hegemonic designs and mindset towards smaller countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives have made the region unsafe so much so that the recent elections in Maldives were won on the slogan of “India Out”. Besides this, the shameful exit of Sheikh Haseena from Bangladesh is in front of the whole world. Due to the Indian sinister designs, all neighbouring countries have shifted their focus towards China which is a wakeup call for India to shun its nefarious designs towards neighbouring countries because this is the only way towards progress and prosperity of the region.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.