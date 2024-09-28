Strong Protest

In diplomacy, a little of something goes a long way. It took tremendous courage for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to call a spade a spade in the clearest of terms, painting a vivid picture of the suffering of Palestinians, especially as many in the West continue to defend Israel’s right to war.

Not mincing words, he urged the international community to end this “genocidal war.” World leaders may have denounced the UN over its inaction against Israel’s heavy-handed campaigns in Gaza but the sight of local law enforcement agencies clamping down on antiwar activists at the venue’s doorstep exhilaratingly explained writing on the wall.

However, what happened immediately next was far more ominous. Following his address to the UN General Assembly, Mr Sharif led a walkout in protest of the Israeli Prime Minister being called to the podium in what would go down in history as a strong gesture of dissent from Pakistan.

A trickle-down effect ensued as delegations from other countries also followed suit. Ever since its inception, Pakistan has consistently supported the right of Palestinians to self-determination, underscoring its animosity with a decision not to formally recognise the state of Israel.

But while those waiting for a striking response from the Muslim world cannot be satisfied with a single gesture, Pakistan’s heartfelt small beginning can be the foundation for great things to come. Calls for de-escalation are already gaining momentum but no sustainable progress can ensue unless the “free, progressive” world continues with its coddling of a regime that has broken records with its penchant for bloodlust.

A heated reaction is already in the works as Israel’s ambassador to the UN castigated a recent UNGA resolution calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories as “dancing to the music of…Hamas murderers.”

Of course, the impact of any words–however historic–depends upon how well they are received. Considering how Pakistanis have outdone themselves with targeted protests and demonstrations, it can only be hoped that they would rise above political differences to give credit where due. *