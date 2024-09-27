Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network Urges Implementation of Juvenile Justice Act 2018 on World Day Against the Death Penalty

Lahore: To mark the World Day Against the Death Penalty, the Juvenile Justice Advocacy Network (JJANP) called on decision-makers to implement the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018 in its entirety, during a media briefing held at a local hotel under the auspices of Legal Awareness Watch (LAW).

The Act, introduced after the Universal Periodic Review on Pakistan in 2017, was designed to provide a separate and effective justice system for children in conflict with the law. Barrister Sarmad Ali, convenor of JJANP, highlighted that under this law, juveniles should not be detained in ordinary police stations or prisons but rather placed in observation homes and rehabilitation centers. The Act aims to ensure a child-friendly justice system that prioritizes the reintegration of juvenile offenders into society.

Ali urged authorities to promptly notify the rules of business under Section 24 of the Act to operationalize it fully. He also called for the establishment of juvenile justice committees across Pakistan to address minor and major offenses through non-penal sanctions.

The briefing further emphasized the need for a more robust age determination process to prevent wrongful sentencing of minors. The current inadequate system has led to the execution and incarceration of children. The convenor stressed that criminal investigations should adhere to the Criminal Code of Procedure, with age verification through medical means like ossification tests, as mandated by Section 8 of the Act.

Despite the passage of over five years, Ali pointed out that no funds have been allocated for free legal assistance under the Juvenile Justice System Act. He concluded the briefing by urging decision-makers to implement JJANP’s charter of demands to ensure justice for children across Pakistan.