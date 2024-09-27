IHC seeks mechanism for missing persons’ recovery

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued instructions to prepare a mechanism for the recovery of missing persons. A three-member larger bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the missing persons’ case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Kayani asked the Additional Attorney General that a policy should be devised to address the missing persons’ issue, which should be kept before the Federal Cabinet for approval. The court rejected the report of Registrar Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) regarding the three missing students. Imaan Mazari Advocate also presented the list of missing persons to the bench.