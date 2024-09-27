Imran, wife to be indicted in Toshakhana case on Oct 2

An accountability court on Thursday scheduled Oct 2 for the indictment of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in new Toshakhana case. The case proceedings took place in Adiala Jail. Special Judge Central Shah Rukh Arjumand heard the case.

Advocate Salman Safdar represented Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi while FIA’s legal team, led by Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed, argued on behalf of the prosecution. During the hearing, arguments on the bail pleas of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were completed. FIA’s lawyers are set to begin their counterarguments on Saturday. The case centers around allegations related to the improper use of state gifts from the Toshakhana (state depository), and the upcoming indictment marks a critical development in the legal proceedings.

It is to be recalled that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed another Toshakhana reference against incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. Investigation officer Moshin Haroon and case officer Waqarul Hassan filed the reference in an accountability court of Islamabad. The new Toshakahana reference consists of two volumes. It must be noted that Nasir Javed Rana was already hearing case involving 190 million pounds reference in which both Khan and his wife were arrested on July 13 and remained in the NAB custody for 37 days.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till October 2, against the pronouncement of trial court’s verdict against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds case.

The court, however, allowed the accountability court to continue the trial proceeding against the accused.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Auranzeb heard the appeals against the dismissal of acquittal pleas.

During hearing, NAB prosecutor Rafay Maqsood prayed the court to adjourn today’s hearing. He said that the accused were not cooperating with the trial process.

The chief justice remarked that the court wouldn’t interfere into the trial, adding that the concern court would view the matter if the accused are not cooperating. The court adjourned the case till the October 2.