Indonesian CG, Governor Sindh discuss bilateral issues

Acting Consul General of Indonesia in Karachi Teguh Wiweko called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Thursday.

The Consul General extended the invitation to Governor Kamran Tessori to participate in Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day ceremony.

Bilateral relations, investment opportunities, increase in trade, and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. The governor said that Pakistan’s attractive sectors and highly educated youth workforce were ideal for investment. He said that he is keen to increase trade with Indonesia.

The Consul General said Indonesia wants to see Pakistan as a prosperous and economically stable country.

The Consul General also praised Governor Sindh’s IT initiatives and said that it would be beneficial for people as well as the youth of the province.