Court queries foreign ministry on Swati

The Peshawar High Court has called for a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati to remove his name from the Pakistan No Fly List (PNIL).

During the hearing presided over by Chief Justice Ashiq Ibrahim, Swati expressed his desire to travel to Afghanistan but claimed that his passport has been withheld by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. “I want to travel on a blue passport, but I am not being allowed to do so. Ishaq Dar is sitting there like a clown, preventing my trip to Afghanistan,” he stated.

Chief Justice Ibrahim cautioned Swati against using derogatory language in court, to which Swati apologized.

The Chief Justice then instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit a response by October 3, after which the court will resume hearings on the case. The proceedings have been adjourned until then.