Fake Video Case: DG FIA to face LHC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to appear in person on Monday regarding a petition filed by provincial minister and PML-N leader Azma Bukhari over a fake video circulating online.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum presided over the hearing, where Deputy Attorney General Asad Bajwa presented the FIA’s report. The court raised concerns about the report, questioning the competency of the FIA personnel handling the case.

During the proceedings, the federal government’s counsel stated that the mobile phone of the accused, Haider Ali, had been sent for forensic analysis, while the FIA lawyer noted that the accused had been arrested by the Matta Police Station. However, Chief Justice Neelum pointed out discrepancies, stating that the FIA had sought transit remand without having the suspect in custody.

The federal counsel further revealed that the accused had secured interim bail from a Lahore sessions court. The Chief Justice criticized the FIA’s approach, questioning the lack of proper arrest procedures and stating that such a compromised system would not be tolerated. The hearing was adjourned until September 23, with the court directing the DG FIA to present a detailed report.