178th batch of police recruits pass out with honor

The 178th passing out parade was held at Police Training College Shahdadpur, which was attended by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo as the chief guest. Addressing the police recruits who completed their training, he emphasized the need for them to perform their duties with utmost integrity and to utilize their strength to eradicate crime and drug trafficking from Sindh. He urged them to use the training they received to serve the public positively.

Dharejo further stated that the police were currently facing significant challenges, and to effectively combat dacoits in the katcha areas, the police need to be equipped with modern facilities and equipment. Principal of the Training College Zahida Parveen mentioned that they were taking steps to provide the new recruits with the best possible training according to modern requirements, ensuring the protection of the public lives and property. A total of 578 personnel passed out during the parade, including 228 female constables. The passing-out recruits also demonstrated some skills, and the chief guest expressed his satisfaction and congratulated the Principal of the Training College.