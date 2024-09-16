Pakistan comes together to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, marking the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), is to be observed with religious reverence and traditional fervor across the nation on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal falling on September 17, Tuesday.

The day is celebrated to express deep love and respect for the last Messenger of Allah Almighty, whose teachings of peace, tolerance, and compassion continue to inspire billions on the globe.

Since the advent of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, homes, businesses, mosques, and public buildings across Pakistan have been adorned with vibrant lights and colorful flags. Major cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar are glowing with grandeur, as streets, alleys, and markets radiate with green and white decorations, symbolizing devotion to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The government buildings and public spaces have also joined the celebration, as the nation unites in an atmosphere of joy and spiritual reflection. The vibrant display is a testament to the deep-rooted love and respect the faithful hold for the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his teachings.

As part of the celebrations, Mehfil-e-Milad (gatherings of praise and remembrance) are being organized in mosques, community centers, and private homes across the country. These events serve as opportunities for the faithful to gather in reverence, recite Naats (poetry in praise of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), and reflect on the Seerat (life) of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special gatherings have been arranged at various religious and cultural centers, where renowned scholars, Ulema, and Mashaykh deliver sermons to highlight the teachings and legacy of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). These gatherings focus on promoting the values of love, tolerance, and kindness – hallmarks of the Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) life that continue to resonate across generations.

The Ulema and Mashaykh, while addressing the congregations, have emphasized the importance of following the example set by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in all aspects of life. They urged the faithful to emulate his teachings to build a more compassionate, just, and humane society. The Prophet’s model of simplicity, forgiveness, and social justice has been highlighted as essential principles that should guide everyday life.

Religious leaders across the country have taken this opportunity to call for unity among the Muslim Ummah and the larger human family. The Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings of universal brotherhood and the dignity of all humans have been stressed as vital principles for achieving peace in today’s divided world.

In addition, prayers for the well-being of Pakistan, solidarity among Muslims, and global peace are being offered across mosques and community gatherings. Special supplications have been made for the prosperity of the country and for the protection of its citizens from hardships.

Beyond Pakistan, Muslims worldwide are also celebrating this sacred day. In countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, the UAE, Indonesia, and beyond, similar events are being held. Mosques are illuminated, and gatherings are organized to honor the Prophet’s teachings. The message of peace and humanity that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) brought to the world is being spread at every nook and cranny of the world.

As the faithful come together to honor the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi serve as a reminder of the values that bind humanity together – compassion, tolerance, and the pursuit of a just and peaceful world.

Given the large-scale public gatherings, law enforcement agencies have ramped up security to ensure the safety of all participants. Special security measures are in place around mosques, procession routes, and public venues to maintain law and order.

As the celebrations continue across the country, Pakistan remains united in its reverence for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and committed to upholding the values of peace, kindness, and humanity in his honor.