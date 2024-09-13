Daily Times

SBP announces bank holiday on Sept 17 for Eid Milad

Agencies

 

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The holiday falls on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 A.H., and the bank’s closure will impact financial transactions across the country. The SBP announced the closure in a brief statement, noting that operations will resume on Wednesday, September 18. The holiday is widely celebrated in Pakistan with public gatherings and religious processions, and the government observes it as a national holiday. Financial institutions, stock exchanges, and related services are expected to follow suit, with normal business operations likely to resume the day after the holiday. agencies

