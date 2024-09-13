SBP announces bank holiday on Sept 17 for Eid Milad

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The holiday falls on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1446 A.H., and the bank’s closure will impact financial transactions across the country. The SBP announced the closure in a brief statement, noting that operations will resume on Wednesday, September 18. The holiday is widely celebrated in Pakistan with public gatherings and religious processions, and the government observes it as a national holiday. Financial institutions, stock exchanges, and related services are expected to follow suit, with normal business operations likely to resume the day after the holiday. agencies