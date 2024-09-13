Sadia Khan exudes royalty in ethnic ensemble

There are many actors, who proved their mettle in the showbiz, but Sadia Khan needs no introduction whatsoever, whether it be her acting or modeling prowess, the diva created headlines on many accounts.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet recently shared a fresh set of snaps in which she has strikingly posed for the photoshoot. She is seen putting on a yellowish ethnic ensemble and beaming with joy to smitten her fans in no time.

The most important thing of her post is that for the mesmerizing snaps, the diva has picked up the location of Skardu, which reflects the natural beauty and lush greenery of the country.

Fans went on to pen their feedback in no time and wrote plenty of emoticons and penning statements. In the comments box, one of the followers penned: “Queen.” Another of the users dropped a set of emoticons to praise the actress.

Sadia has reaped benefits for being an avid social media user, as she bagged over 3.4 million followers on her Instagram handle.