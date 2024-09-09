Literacy Day: Punjab CM pledges to educate everyone

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that her government will take all possible measures to enrol all out of school children in the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Literacy Day said,” We pledge to impart education to everyone on the eve of International Literacy Day. The religion of Islam lays emphasis on acquiring knowledge and the Holy Quran also preaches to attain knowledge. Resources needed for the basic education of ignored segments of society are being provided.”

The Chief Minister added,” Literacy improves quality of life and provides immense opportunities of progress. We cannot think of a bright future without attaining a 100 percent literacy rate. The Punjab government is taking historical and innovative steps for the provision of ease in access to education.”

The CM added,” 4 lakh students of three districts are being provided packets of milk under the ‘Chief Minister School Nutrition Program’. The Punjab government is providing laptops to the students for providing them assistance in their education and research.”

The Chief Minister said,” We will provide scholarships to the students of Punjab in the national and international universities. The Punjab government will provide buses to the students especially female students so as to provide comfort in their transportation in every tehsil. Children are being enrolled under the enrolment campaign.”

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz while returning to Lahore from DG Khan stopped at a tea dhaba (a roadside tea house).

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on her way back from the inauguration ceremony of children’s nutrition program in Dera Ghazi Khan stopped at a roadside dhaba and sat on a cot there. Maryam Nawaz also spoke to citizens in a frank manner.

Tea was served to the Chief Minister, while the citizens showed electricity bills to Maryam Nawaz and thanked her for the reduction of Rs14 per unit, saying that may Allah bless her. “You have taken the blessings of the poor by reducing the electricity bills,” they said.

Talking to the citizens on this occasion, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that Nawaz Sharif is worried about electricity bills, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and she were trying to give them relief.

She said that inflation had come down, while flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and vegetables have become cheaper.

She said that her government was trying its best to provide more relief to people.