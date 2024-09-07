‘Sikandar’ plot revealed!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to play an angry young man in the much-awaited ‘Sikandar’, to take on a mega social racket.

Unveiling the core plot details of Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated ‘Sikandar’, of Sajid Nadiadwala, an Indian entertainment outlet exclusively reported that the actor will be introduced as the new ‘angry young man’ of the industry with the film, who takes on a major nexus in the country, for the rights of people.

Quoting a reliable source, the publication reported, “Sikandar stands for power and Salman Khan will show complete power in taking down a major nexus existing in the society.”

“It’s a plot that touched everyone’s heart, and the makers are sure to make the cinema-goers emotional with the storytelling pattern,” revealed the insider. “Unlike all the previous films of Salman and Sajid, Sikandar is high on drama and emotions with a strong social message.”

“While Salman has a past full of rage and anger, he will be fighting the system in the present to win over the audience. This time the cause is bigger than ever before but with loads of entertainment. Sajid and Murugadoss will reintroduce Salman as the Angry Young Man, fighting for the people and their rights,” the person detailed.

Notably, the title stars ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa’ fame Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan, whereas, seasoned actor Sathyaraj (Kattappa of the ‘Baahubali’ film series) and super-talented actor Prateik Babbar are also on board to play pivotal roles in ‘Sikandar’.

Mounted on a massive budget, the AR Murugadoss directorial, backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, is reportedly shot in Portugal and other European countries, including some portions of India.

‘Sikandar’ is scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2025.