Would Dolly Parton ever host a cooking show?

Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” isn’t just about working hard-it’s also about savouring family time, especially when it involves cooking up something special with her sister Rachel Parton George.

The Parton sisters have fans wondering if a cooking show could be in their future. During a recent TalkShopLive session, hosted by Trisha Yearwood and her sister, Beth Bernard, Dolly and Rachel discussed their new cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals. A fan asked if the duo had plans to sing or act together again. Dolly’s response hinted at a different kind of collaboration, saying, “I’m hoping Rachel wants to do a cooking show or something.”

She even suggested that Rachel incorporate her musical talents into the show, adding, “If you do a show, you got to get that guitar out and sing on at least one song.” And Rachel seemed open to the idea, joking, “I’ll have a skillet and a guitar.”

Meanwhile, Trisha chimed in, noting how well food and music go together. Dolly agreed, though she emphasised that they aren’t actively seeking new projects, leaving the door open by saying, “We’re just excited about the book and who knows what might come from that?”

If you buy the cookbook from TalkShopLive, you might receive one of the randomly signed copies by Dolly and Rachel. For a taste of Parton family fun, grab a copy of Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends & Food.

In Good Lookin’ Cookin’, Dolly and Rachel offer their expert advice on hosting events throughout the year, featuring 12 multi-course menus filled with beloved recipes for occasions like New Year’s Day, Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and more.

Learn the secrets behind a “Dolly Dollop” of butter or whipped cream, the condiment that’s a must-have at Parton family gatherings and the special dish Rachel prepares for Dolly’s birthday each year.

The cookbook includes American favourites such as Country Ham and Biscuits, Barbecue Spare Ribs, Family Favorited Meatloaf, Slaw of Many Colours, Watermelon Fruit Salad, Mac and Cheese and Strawberry Shortcake.