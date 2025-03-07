PTI stages walkout from Senate over Aon Abbas Buppi’s arrest

The Senate session, chaired by Deputy Chairman Syedal Khan Nasir, witnessed a walkout by PTI members in protest against the arrest of Senator Aon Abbas Buppi. Deputy Chairman Nasir stated that Aon Abbas Buppi holds the same respect in the House as any other member, and the Senate will not operate under any pressure – it will function according to the law. Law Minister and Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar explained that the case against Aon Abbas Buppi falls under wildlife laws, making it a provincial matter. He assured that they would speak to the provincial government for the Senator’s case. The deputy chairman directed the law minister to present a detailed report on the matter by the end of the day, stressing the need for smooth House proceedings. He urged both opposition and government members to coordinate and share their suggestions. A heated exchange also took place between Senator Manzoor Kakar and the Deputy Chairman. Due to a lack of quorum, the Senate session was adjourned until 11:30am on Saturday.