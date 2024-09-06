‘KPI system introduced to enhance revenue officers performance’

Senior Member Board of Revenue, Nabeel Javed, presided over an important meeting today at the Board of Revenue (BOR). The meeting was attended by Member Colonies Malik Abdul Waheed, Member Taxes Zaman Wattoo, Secretary Revenue Board Hafiz Ahmed Tariq, and all Commissioners of Punjab via video link.

During the meeting, Nabeel Javed stated that the Key Performance Indicators System (KPIS) aims to modernize and improve the efficiency of the revenue system, as well as enhance the performance of officers. Under this system, responsibilities have been assigned to Naib Tehsildars, Tehsildars, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Additional Commissioners, and Commissioners across Punjab.

He further mentioned that the Government of Punjab has established model e-Arzi facilitation centers in all divisions, where citizens will be provided all revenue services under one roof. Additionally, the digitization of land records in Punjab is progressing rapidly, which will help secure land ownership. During the meeting, Nabeel Javed directed all Commissioners to expedite the digitization process and take strict action against Patwaris causing delays in land record verification. Such officials should be immediately suspended. Furthermore, all Commissioners were instructed to submit complete staff data of their colony branches to the Board of Revenue to ensure transparency and efficiency in the leasing of government land.

A monitoring mechanism was also discussed, where the performance of all divisional officers and board members will be evaluated through a scoring system. Officers scoring between 81% and 100% will be marked in green, those scoring between 61% and 80% in yellow, and those below 60% in red. An online dashboard has been created to display the performance of all officers and board members. Nabeel Javed emphasized that the KPIS includes various responsibilities, such as timely resolution of court cases, prompt collection of government dues, leasing and auctioning of government land, reducing delays in mutations and transfers, and utilizing government land for public benefit.