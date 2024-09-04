HEC organizes 3-day session with Chambers of Commerce

The Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) Research, Development and Innovation Division (RD&I) under its flagship National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) organized three-day sessions with the Chambers of Commerce from August 28-30. According to the HEC Sources on Wednesday, the sessions entitled “Academia-Industry Collaborations for Applied/ Solicited Research and Strengthening of R&D to Establish Demand-Supply Chain” focused on three areas: Agriculture & Health, Electricals, Materials and Manufacturing and Textile, Leather & Household Items. As many as 40 representatives from aforementioned areas participated physically as well as through online link. Member (RD&I) HEC Dr. Bushra Mirza chaired the sessions. The emphasis was to engage industry for solicited research by identifying industrial problem/research areas.