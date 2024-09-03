Pak-US trade witnesses over 9% surplus in July 2024

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United States (US) witnessed a surplus of 9.62 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding month of last year. Trade surplus during the month under review was recorded at $290.962 million against $265.411 million last year showing 9.62 per cent growth, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to US were recorded at US $476.017 million during July (2024-25) against exports of US $439.892 million during July (2023-24), showing an increase of 5.16 per cent. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to US rose by 7.26 per cent during July 2024 compared to the exports of $443.789 million in June 2024, the SBP data revealed. Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries increased by 12.84 per cent in the first month, from US $ 2.118 billion to US $ 2.390 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from US into the country during the month under review was recorded at US $ 185.055 million against US $174.481 million last year, showing growth of 6.06 per cent in July (2024-25). On a month-on-month basis, the imports from US into the country also rose by 36.23 per cent during July 2024, as compared to the imports of US $135.834 million during June 2024, according to the data.