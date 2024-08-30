Pak-China education cooperation goes online

The 2024 Online Summer Camp for Training Local Chinese Teachers in Pakistan successfully concluded, marking the end of a comprehensive four-day programme aimed at enhancing the skills and expertise of local educators on Friday. The event, which took place from August 23-26, was hosted by Xinjiang Agricultural University (XAU) and co-organized by the Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (CIUAF), alongside the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Education International Exchange Association. A total of 37 local Chinese teachers and international Chinese language enthusiasts participated in the summer camp, representing seven universities, five Confucius Institutes, and two Confucius Classrooms across Pakistan. The camp was to bolster the teaching capabilities of its participants, ensuring a robust and competent teaching force in the country. The training sessions were enriched by the involvement of professors and experts from prominent Chinese academic institutions, including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Hebei University, Zhejiang Normal University, and XAU. Teachers from various Confucius Institutes also contributed their valuable knowledge and experience to the program. The summer camp’s curriculum was divided into two modules, each tailored to meet the specific needs of the participants. The first module, “International Chinese Education Theory and Practice,” comprised five lectures covering topics such as technology-assisted Chinese language teaching, syllabus development, grammatical case studies, vocabulary instruction strategies, and professional planning for local Chinese teachers. The second module, “Chinese Culture Video Sharing and Hands-on Experiences,” offered three interactive workshops designed to immerse participants in Chinese culture. These workshops included activities such as paper cutting, calligraphy, and an introduction to Peking Opera, providing a unique opportunity for participants to engage with and appreciate various aspects of Chinese culture. This successful event has underscored the growing educational collaboration between Pakistan and China, contributing to the further development of Chinese language education in Pakistan.