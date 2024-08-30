A New Approach

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif flew into multiple headwinds as he landed in Quetta on Thursday, showcasing the resolve required from the leader of a country fighting for its very survival. Under ideal circumstances, the horrific trail of attacks in Balochistan that claimed at least 50 lives earlier this week demanded a show of unity and solidarity from not just the executive but the entire cadre of leadership. What transpired, instead, were calls to boycott Quetta cafes and Balochi hotels, highlighting a divisive “us versus them” mentality.

While those still holding on to sanity did try to knock some sense into the political provincialists by emphasising that the entire nation stood battered by the senseless wave of violence, they were a measly minority. The rest seem to be getting a kick out of venting out their frustration with the system. That a large number of armed and civilian officials reiterated the pledge to not let the blood of the martyrs go in vain should be a reassuring sight for everyone.

With an intense crackdown underway, it can only be hoped that decisive and sustained action will be taken against all militant outfits to prevent such nightmares from occurring. PM Sharif has a tough task at hand. He may have ruled out negotiations with those who refuse to “recognise the constitution and flag of Pakistan,” but he will soon realise that he cannot make any progress without resolving the deep-rooted problems of locals.

The upcoming days will put him in a position he or any of his predecessors may not have experienced as he would be expected to embrace a province, its long-overdue call for attention and a myriad of administrative shortcomings, no one has felt the need to court in a long, long time. The opposition party is in a similar quandary.

Despite lofty claims about the supremacy of law, which had given faint hope to Balochistan, their founder Imran Khan trod upon a familiar path of ignoring it existed and needed his support to overcome a low-intensity war waged by a trifecta of separatist elements, terrorist outfits and hostile foreign elements.

Their blatant ignorance was well-exemplified by little interest in raising the issue in the lower house or even announcing an official statement. How can they judge lest they be judged themselves? All the very best, Mr Prime Minister. You would surely need it to deal with a festering wound. *