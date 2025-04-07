A US team led by Eric Meyer, a senior official from the State Department, will visit Islamabad from April 8-10 to join the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25). This event, held on April 8-9 at Jinnah Convention Centre, is organised by Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and the federal government. It aims to show the world Pakistan’s rich mineral resources and attract investors. Meyer will meet Pakistani leaders to boost US business chances and strengthen ties, despite new 29 per cent US tariffs on Pakistani goods like textiles, which make up 75-80 per cent of Pakistan’s $6 billion exports to the U.S.

Pakistan’s government should use this opportunity wisely. Minerals, like those in Balochistan’s Reko Diq mine-deemed as one of the world’s biggest copper-gold sites-could lift the economy. But past deals teach big lessons. The Reko Diq and Saindak projects ended up in international courts, costing Pakistan money and trust. Poor planning and weak agreements let foreign companies take too much profit, leaving little for Pakistan. The government must make smarter deals this time-fair contracts that protect Pakistan’s share and avoid legal fights.

To grow, Pakistan should also search for more mineral deposits. The country has huge potential, but we need to find and map it. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls minerals the key to economic revival, so let us step up efforts to discover new sites. Saudi Arabia’s Manara Mineral is already interested in Reko Diq after talks last year. More exploration means more chances for deals.

Welcoming the odd US delegation is a great start as earlier delegates from the US would land with discussion agenda on strategic issues. The US investment could bring money and jobs. But the government must negotiate carefully-learn from Reko Diq and Saindak, explore more minerals, and build strong partnerships. Smart moves now can turn minerals into real wealth for everyone. *