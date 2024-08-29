Rs320m allocated for Dera Allah Yar flood embankment

Member of the Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Majeed Badini, on Wednesday said that the provincial government has approved Rs. 320 million for a flood protection embankment to save Dera Allah Yar from floodwaters.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, has also approved Rs. 180 million for the strengthening of drainage canals in Jaffarabad city.

Talking to APP, he said Dera Allah Yar faces a significant sewage issue as there has been no sewage system since the beginning. Due to a lack of proper management, no development work has been carried out in the past in Jaffarabad district, leading to increased unemployment numerous problems. He noted that there is no existing sewage system in Dera Allah Yar, and rainwater remains stagnant in the streets, homes, and roads, causing the city to appear flooded.

He further stated that this is a waterlogged and flood-prone area, and the water does not get absorbed for a whole month.

MPA Majeed Badini deplored that during the floods of 2010 and 2012, the entire Jaffarabad was submerged, and water remained stagnant for four months.

The 2024 floods again affected the area, and recent rains have once again impacted it. The Chief Minister of Balochistan has approved Rs. 180 million for the strengthening of drainage canals and has also approved a flood protection embankment, which will help resolve these issues, he hoped. Expressing his displeasure over poor management issue, he said the lack of resources is not the problem, but the issues remain unresolved due to poor management, with no one fulfilling their responsibilities. From 2010 to 2022, the government and NGOs spent billions on development projects, but the ground situation is contrary to this, as not a single brick is visible in Jaffarabad, he further said.