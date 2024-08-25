What is Aurangzeb’s Strategy?

In the midst of growing uncertainty surrounding Pakistan’s $7 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed optimism that the executive board of the international lender will take up Pakistan’s case next month.

At the heart of bailout uncertainty lies the requirement for approximately $12 billion in debt rollovers from Pakistan’s key allies. While the UAE has confirmed a $1 billion rollover, securing the remaining $11 billion remains a work in progress. The finance minister had previously expressed optimism that these rollovers would be finalized by the end of August, enabling the IMF to proceed with its approval. However, the delays have added to the speculation and unease surrounding the bailout.

Speculation intensified when Pakistan’s name was notably absent from the IMF executive board’s schedule for August 28, raising questions about the timing and approval of the bailout package. This uncertainty has been compounded by the ongoing negotiations with key allies, including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, for debt rollovers – a critical condition for the IMF’s approval.

Aurangzeb, however, remains undeterred. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Buna-Raast Connectivity Project on Thursday, he downplayed fears of ‘prolonged’ delay. He stressed that the government is in “constant contact with the IMF” and that efforts to secure the necessary debt extensions are ongoing. He reiterated that the government remains “very committed” to the IMF’s structural reforms, emphasizing that these reforms are crucial not only for securing the bailout but also for ensuring long-term macroeconomic stability. “The fund will help bring further permanence to this macroeconomic stability, and under that, we remain very committed,” he stated, projecting confidence that the IMF board would consider Pakistan’s case in September.

FM Aurangzeb’s confidence in securing IMF bailout rests in a broader strategy aimed at addressing the root causes of Pakistan’s economic challenges.

Actually, Aurangzeb’s confidence in securing IMF bailout rests in a broader strategy aimed at addressing the root causes of Pakistan’s economic challenges: the dysfunction within government institutions. The Finance Minister’s reform strategy is grounded in the belief that bad governance and institutional inefficiencies are major contributors to the country’s financial crisis. In this regard, he has initiated a series of reforms aimed at restructuring key federal ministries and reducing administrative costs in line with IMF recommendations.

A committee led by Aurangzeb has submitted a report to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, outlining recommendations for sweeping reforms in five federal ministries. The committee’s findings highlight that the dysfunction within these ministries has led to increased expenses, exacerbating the country’s economic woes. The recommendations include the abolition of 28 departments within these ministries, merging overlapping entities, and privatizing or shutting down non-performing institutions.

These proposed institutional reforms align closely with the IMF’s structural reform agenda, which emphasizes the need for improved governance, fiscal discipline, and efficient public sector management. By addressing institutional weaknesses, Aurangzeb aims to create a more conducive environment for economic recovery and sustainable development.

Among the key reforms is the proposal to merge the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan with the States and Frontier Regions, reflecting a strategic move to streamline operations and reduce redundancies. Reports suggest the Prime Minister has directed that these recommendations be presented to the federal cabinet for approval so as to implement these reforms swiftly.

Aurangzeb’s strategy also includes targeted measures aimed at improving efficiency and reducing corruption within the government. A notable aspect of the reform plan is the proposed elimination of approximately 150,000 vacant positions in the federal ministries. The committee has recommended outsourcing non-essential tasks, such as cleaning and security services, which would gradually lead to the reduction of various positions from grade 1 to 16.

In addition to these cuts, the finance minister has called for more stringent oversight of remittances, a significant portion of which still flows through informal channels. Addressing this issue, Aurangzeb highlighted the need for enhanced efforts to curb illegal remittance channels, building on previous administrative measures. “Addressing this challenge is a priority for reducing economic leakages,” he noted, stressing that digitalization is key to improving transparency and reducing corruption.

The finance minister’s reform agenda also extends to the tax and power sectors, where he aims to tackle what he describes as “economic leakages” – a euphemism for the widespread corruption that plagues these sectors. “We call it leakages, but all of this is ultimately about corruption and people-processed technology,” Aurangzeb stated, reinforcing the government’s commitment to addressing these issues through digital reforms.

The Finance Minister’s emphasis on institutional reform reflects a broader understanding that Pakistan’s economic challenges are deeply intertwined with governance issues. Over the years, various narratives have been constructed to explain the country’s governance and economic problems, with factors such as security, foreign aid, and authoritarian governance used as scapegoats. However, Aurangzeb’s strategy suggests that the real solution lies in addressing the inefficiencies within Pakistan’s governance institutions.

Aurangzeb’s approach to securing the IMF bailout is multifaceted, blending immediate fiscal measures with long-term institutional reforms. His commitment to these reforms, despite the uncertainty surrounding the IMF package, reflects a strategic vision aimed at stabilizing Pakistan’s economy and restoring investor confidence. As the government navigates these complex challenges, only time will tell how Aurangzeb’s leadership proves crucial in determining the success of Pakistan’s economic recovery efforts and its future trajectory on the global stage.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen