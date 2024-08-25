Devotees throng Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine on first day of 981st Urs

A large number of people thronged Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine on Saturday, the first day of his annual urs celebrations.

The 981st urs of Hazrat Abu-al Hasan Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri (RA) started with laying of a multicolored chador on grave of the saint. A large number of devotees visited the shrine for prayers and needs, while pilgrims would also arrange for ‘langar’ [free food] and distribution of free milk. The urs celebrations would continue for three days, from August 24 to August 26.

The Auqaf Department has been allocated Rs 13.5 million for making arrangements of ‘langar’ for visitors and for other events. The Auqaf secretary briefed the media regarding the urs arrangements here. Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar inaugurated the urs celebrations on Saturday.

The secretary said special security arrangements included installation of 144 security and closed-circuit cameras, establishment of a separate control room, 18 LCD’s will also be installed by the police department for the protection of pilgrims. Also, 4,000 police personnel, including three SPs, 7 DSPs, 216 policemen would be deployed in two shifts day and night for walk-through widgets, metal detectors and special cleaning measures at the entrances of the tomb. During urs, all arrangements and the establishment of camp offices of other departments for the convenience of the public, establishment of help counters, for convenience of pilgrims. Extensive parking arrangements have been made at Central Model High School-II, Retigan Road, Muslim School No. II and Data Darbar Hospital Lahore. During Urs, bomb disposal squad will also be present all the time. In addition, rescue 1122 staff along with ambulance and motorcycle rescue will be present all the time to provide immediate medical aid in case of emergency.

Ishaq Dar: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar inaugurated canopies of Masjid-e-Nabvi-style at the Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine premises, here on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, he said Nawaz Sharif had led the country on the path to development. He said if the government of Nawaz Sharif had not been overthrown in 2014, the country would have progressed manifold by now. Dar said that running the economy was not like turning on or off a switch, adding they were trying hard to solve the public problems under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said inflation was decreasing due to efforts of the PML-N led government, that had made Pakistan a nuclear power. “Now, it will also make it an economic power,” he added. He said that with the grace of Almighty Allah, terrorism would be eradicated soon.

Ishaq Dar said that he would solve the electricity problems soon and give relief to people.

He told the media that any attack on national security institutions was government’s red line, and if any one tried to cross the red line, then there was no room for him here.

Replying to a query regarding May 9 incidents, Ishaq Dar said that the law was making its way, and the criminals of May 9 would be brought to justice.

Bilawal: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep reverence for great Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hujwiri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), on the occasion of his Urs.

In his message on Saturday, Bilawal highlighted the enduring relevance of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh’s teachings. He stated, “His message of love, tolerance and respect for humanity is eternal and serves as a beacon of hope for all.”

He emphasized that the Sufi saint’s teachings are particularly significant in the current times. “The message of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) is the key to making society a haven of peace and tranquility,” he said, urging people to reflect on the saint’s life and values.

He added that the profound teachings of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) continue to illuminate millions of hearts even today. “On the occasion of his Urs, we should remember the wisdom and guidance provided by him and strive to adopt the principles of peace, service, and humanity in our daily lives,” the PPP Chairman concluded. It is pertinent to mention here that the 981st Urs (death anniversary) of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA) will be observed on August 26.

CCPO Lahore: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday visited Data Darbar during the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh to review the security arrangements.

He inspected the security arrangements during his visit. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran and other senior officers briefed him about security measure being taken for the safety and protection of the citizens.

The CCPO checked the entry mechanism at the Darbar and instructed the police officers on duty to remain alert. He emphasized that comprehensive measures are being taken to ensure peace during the Urs and assured that visitors from across the country are being provided with robust security.