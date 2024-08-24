PTI called off rally fearing unrest, clarifies Imran

Founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has clarified that he had not held discussions with the government regarding the Islamabad rally, and maintained that while in jail he was informed that holding the rally could “lead to nationwide chaos,” which ultimately prompted his decision to cancel it.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail on Friday, the former PM explained that the rally, initially planned around the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat issue, was postponed after he was advised that it could escalate tensions.

He explained that “fearing unrest,” the party decided to call off the rally. “If we had proceeded with the event, there was a risk of a repeat of the May 9 events, and the previous judicial inquiry into 9 May hasn’t been conducted yet.”

Imran issued a stern warning, stating, “If you grant permission and then attempt to stop the rally, the government will be fully responsible”. “This time, it’s a matter of the judiciary’s credibility-whether the court grants us permission or the administration cancels it”. Imran stated that he had directed the party not to tolerate any obstacles on 8 September. PTI founder also warned that if anyone tried to stop them, “this time, they would not back down”. When asked about the trial of General (Retd) Faiz, and the response from the other side questioning who Imran Khan is to demand an open trial, Khan responded, “I am the head of the country’s largest party, and I’m calling for an open trial. You are making a grave accusation that Faiz and I conspired on 9 May”. “I started my party from scratch and have struggled within the constitution for 28 years. If Faiz was involved on May 9, then conduct an open trial.

“This is not a military or secret international issue.” Imran also referenced the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report, saying, “If the report had been implemented, we would have had democracy today. An open trial would benefit the country as much as implementing the Hamoodur Rahman Report would have”. “If the report had been enforced, we wouldn’t have had three martial laws, nor would we be under an undeclared martial law today”. The former premier alleged that the events of May 9 were “an attack on democracy”. “I am demanding a commission so that such mistakes are not repeated.”

When questioned about Senator Azam Swati, Khan smiled and declined to comment. On Thursday Aleema Khan questioned why Azam Swati, a PTI leader, visited Imran Khan early in the morning and who instructed him to deliver the message about the rally postponement. When questioned about an audio clip of his sister claiming that Imran had not ordered the rally’s cancellation, but party leaders were using his name to justify the decision, Khan acknowledged, “The entire party is upset and angry about the rally being cancelled”. “I, too, believe that the rally should not have been postponed; it should have taken place”. He then reiterated that it was only postponed to “avoid chaos”. “I have had no talks with any Form 47 government. Whenever they suspect PTI has communicated with the establishment, they immediately recall May 9,” he clarified. The former PM then made an allegation regarding PML-N supremo, “Nawaz Sharif is ready to return to London”. “Nawaz Sharif’s backpack is ready; he just needs to pick up his essentials. All this is happening to secure an extension for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa”. Imran Khan suggested that two strategies were at play: if they couldn’t extend Isa’s term, they would try to influence seniority to bring in their own person. He indicated that neither scenario was acceptable, and warned that if such attempts were made, there would be widespread protests across the country.

He concluded by emphasising the judiciary’s role, saying, “Now it’s about the judiciary’s reputation-whether the court grants us permission for the rally while the administration cancels the NOC”. “PTI is the only party being denied permission to hold a rally in Islamabad.”