Expats: 13.7M registered, 250K OPF Cards

Every year around 0.8 million Pakistanis proceed to abroad for seeking and getting jobs in different countries of the World on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants.

An official source of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP here, he said that Overseas Pakistanis who have proceeded abroad after 23rd March, 1979 on valid protected work visa by the Protectorate of Emigrants, Bureau of Emigrations & Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) are automatically registered with OPF and can avail the services of OPF.

He said that so far approximately 13.7 million Pakistanis have been registered with BE&OE, in addition 2,50,000 membership card have been issued to Overseas Pakistanis. Those Overseas Pakistanis, who are not registered with OPF can do so by getting themselves registered voluntarily with OPF after paying Rs. 4,000/- each once for all on standard terms and conditions.

To a questioned, he said that to obtain OPF Membership, the following two categories have been defined, Compulsory Category I. Registered with protectorate of emigrants under section VIII of emigration ordinance and proceeded abroad.

Voluntary Category II. Proceeded abroad for at least one year period but not registered with Protectorate of emigrants. This category also include the following status, Indefinite stay abroad, Valid Work/Employment Visa, Students (male/female) of 18 years old, Dual nationality holder (Pakistani & any other nationality). The source underlined that the following are not eligible for OPF Membership card.