Punjab sees rise in dengue cases with 8 new reports

During the past 24 hours, Punjab has reported 8 new cases of dengue, bringing the total number of cases this year to 296. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab released the latest dengue statistics, revealing that 36 cases have been reported in the past week alone.

According to a spokesperson from the health department, Lahore has reported 2 cases in the last 24 hours, while Rawalpindi has reported 3 cases. Okara,

Sahiwal, and Rahim Yar Khan each reported one case of dengue.

The health department assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to combat dengue. All government hospitals are well-stocked with dengue-related and other essential medicines.