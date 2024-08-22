Polio Cases

It’s fair to say that Pakistan’s effort to eradicate the poliovirus has hit a significant roadblock. On Wednesday, the country reported its 15th case of the year in Kharan, Balochistan, where a 23-month-old girl succumbed to the crippling virus. Emergency immunisation campaigns have been announced in response to this alarming situation, but a troubling number of parents are still refusing to vaccinate their children, putting them at risk of a completely preventable disease.

Reports from an ongoing campaign in Karachi, for example, noted at least 27 per cent refusals, even in high-risk districts. Despite the government’s efforts to raise awareness, many people are still sceptical about the safety and efficacy of polio vaccines. These misconceptions are often fueled by misinformation and a lack of trust in the healthcare system.

While Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s strong-worded reaction to these instances reflects his eye on the disaster in the offing, he would do well to remember such pressure tactics did not work in the past (warnings about jail sentences) and, hence, would have little effect now.

The international community is also increasingly concerned about the potential dangers lurking in the corner, particularly with the discovery of environmental strains in wastewater in the Gaza Strip as the health organisations sound alarm bells over the possibility of an outbreak.

Still, we can only protect our upcoming generation by proceeding with great caution and transparency. The success of immunisation campaigns depends on the support of local elders and religious leaders. By providing accurate information and addressing concerns, these people-to-people contacts can build trust in the vaccination process.

No qualms about the determined resolve of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, which has been conducting extensive vaccination campaigns without any concern for its safety, despite resurging militancy or vile extremism. However, the safety of all children in the country is still at risk until high immunisation levels are achieved nationwide. *