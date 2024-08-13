Kabul’s Accusatory Rhetoric

In the modern era, the nature of warfare is no longer limited to physical combat but has rather extended to the domain of narrative building as well. Countries around the world invest heavily in shaping a narrative that could potentially humiliate another country on the international front. Cognizant of the relevance of narrative warfare in today’s world, Pakistan’s next-door neighbour, Afghanistan, does not miss an opportunity to cast it in a negative light. This is evident in an article published in Al-Mirsaad English which leveled some serious allegations against Pakistan and accused it of “utilizing international terrorist organizations such as Daesh to exert pressure on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and employ it against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan”. The article further alleged that “Pakistan is not only providing safe havens for ISIS, but also extending financial and logistical support.”

Al-Mirsaad is run by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security agency, and is known to be pro-Taliban. Pakistan is a country which has borne the brunt of terrorism the most, not only in terms of innocent lives but also in terms of economy. Even to date, the country is struggling to free itself from the clutches of this menace. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has been home to Afghan refugees for the last four decades, an act of generosity that has posed significant challenges for the country itself including the proliferation of weapons and drug trafficking, surge in terror attacks and several other economic and social problems. Despite all the sacrifices and favours, the accusatory rhetoric emanating from Afghanistan is extremely ungrateful and uncalled for.

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) published a report asserting Afghanistan is the main base for ISIS and other militant groups. There were also reports about GDI killing 12 top leaders of Daesh in Afghanistan in November 2023.

The presence of the top tier of ISIS leadership in Afghanistan and that too in such great numbers reinforces Pakistan’s and the rest of the world’s stance about Afghanistan harboring ISIS. Despite these reports, such remarks are highly ironical and compel one to view it as a futile attempt on Afghanistan’s part to deflect from the main issue; Afghanistan being a constant hotbed for the hostile forces. Keeping in view the previous track record of the Afghan Taliban, it should come as no surprise that Pakistan is not the only neighbour Afghanistan has been blaming. Earlier this year, Al-Mirsaad accused Tajikistan, as well, of cooperating with ISIS in exporting terrorism in the region. However, the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) needs to understand that mere blame-shifting won’t declare them innocent as the world has repeatedly seen undeniable evidence of their compliance in spreading anarchy in the region. Pakistan has time and again urged the Taliban government to take action against the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan. However, the Afghan government continues to support and safeguard not only the TTP but also the other groups facilitating TTP one way or the other in its cowardly attacks against Pakistan.

Kabul needs to adopt a bit more mature approach and focus on cleaning up its backyard before shamelessly pointing fingers at someone else. The Taliban government demands legitimacy from the world but at the same time does not agree to lend assistance in promoting peace and stability in the world. It must understand that its demands for international acceptance cannot be fulfilled unless it ceases to provide sanctuaries to the forces robbing the region of stability.

The writer is a freelance columnist.