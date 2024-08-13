WhatsApp to roll out Meta AI voice options in new update

Meta’s instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is set to roll out an innovative new feature that will allow users to customise the voice of Meta AI, offering a more personalised and engaging user experience. This upcoming feature was revealed in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.16 update and is expected to be available in a future update. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will enable users to choose from 10 different voices for Meta AI, allowing them to select a voice that best suits their preferences. Whether it’s a soothing and calm voice for relaxed conversations or a more energetic tone for quick responses, this range of options aims to make interactions with Meta AI feel more natural and tailored to individual needs. Additionally, the variety of voices could cater to different accents and speech patterns, making the AI more relatable to users from diverse linguistic backgrounds. This feature is also expected to enhance accessibility, as users with hearing difficulties might find certain voices easier to understand, adding a new layer of customisation to the user experience. This update is not only a step forward in making AI interactions more personalised but also in improving the inclusivity and accessibility of the app. Users can look forward to a more customised experience as this exciting feature rolls out in an upcoming version of WhatsApp.