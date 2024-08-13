Is It Just a Generational Difference?

With each new generation comes a wave of fresh ideas, inventions, and perspectives. This continuous renewal has always created a gap between the young and the old. Older generations often believe that the youth are naive, dismissing their grasp on life as tainted by modern vices and indecency.

Conversely, the younger generation sees their elders as out of touch with the realities of contemporary life. They argue that older generations fail to grasp modern innovations, clinging instead to outdated ideals while finding fault with every new idea and invention.

Historically, the generational gap was relatively narrow. Life’s progression from one generation to the next involves incremental changes, as new technologies are often built directly on the old. For instance, if your grandparents experienced the advent of the cigar, your parents would witness the rise of the modern cigarette. The shift from black-and-white to colour television was another evolution of the same concept. Coal-fired stoves gave way to gas stoves, yet both were simply means to the same end. Despite these advancements, the essence of daily life remained largely unchanged.

However, the past two decades have seen a seismic shift. The arrival of the internet, cutting-edge technology, and the pervasive influence of social media have revolutionized our lives. The gap between the experiences of today’s youth and their parents has widened significantly.

“Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it.” – George Orwell

To older generations, life is supposed to be difficult. Success is earned through hard work, sleepless nights, and relentless effort. They believe that applying for a job in person ensures seriousness, while online shopping is riddled with scams. Conforming to societal norms is seen as essential for maintaining respect and dignity. For them, life is an arduous journey.

For the youth, this mindset seems outdated. They recognize that while hard work is important, working smart is often more effective. They see a future beyond the traditional 9-to-5 job and understand the convenience and reliability of online job applications and shopping when done carefully.

In the grand scheme of things, neither side is entirely at fault. The older generation was raised in a world where possibilities were limited, and hardship was a given. The youth, on the other hand, have grown up in a world of boundless opportunities.

To bridge the generational divide, it’s crucial to acknowledge these differences and approach one another with patience and understanding. Only by embracing our differences can we hope to build a more united future.

The writer is a freelance columnist.