Sindh, Punjab PDMAs issue alert as both provinces brace for more rains

With a new spell of monsoon rains expected to hit country from today till August 12, the Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh Syed Salman Shah Friday urged farmers and the general public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Talking to PTV news channel, he has assured that timely early warnings and advisories will be provided to all stakeholders to minimize the impact of the heavy rains.

As the province braces for another round of torrential downpours, the PDMA’s warning has sounded a alarm for residents to take extra caution and stay alert to avoid any potential disasters.

“The warnings have been issued to farmers to take extra care of their crops, particularly those in low-lying areas, and to take measures to protect their livestock,” he added.

“We have also alerted the irrigation department to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to prevent breaches in canals and watercourses, and to minimize the risk of flooding in urban and rural areas,” he added.

“We request people to avoid traveling to flood-prone areas, and to stay away from nullahs and watercourses. We also request farmers to regularly monitor the weather forecast and take necessary measures to protect their crops and livestock,” he highlighted.

Responding a query, he explained that PDMA Sindh is coordinating with all stakeholders, including district administrations, irrigation department, and emergency services, to ensure a coordinated response to the monsoon spell.” “We have established relief camps in flood-prone areas, which will provide shelter, food, and medical aid to affected communities,” he added.

“A de-watering system has also been established to quickly drain out water from flooded areas,” he added.

“We have deployed heavy machinery, including pumps and excavators, to speed up the de-watering process and minimize the risk of waterborne diseases,” he described.

“The PDMA has also established a network of emergency response centers, which will provide round-the-clock assistance to affected communities,” he further said.

“We are also working closely with the irrigation department to ensure that all necessary measures are in place to prevent breaches in canals and watercourses,” he emphasized.

“We have identified vulnerable points and are taking measures to reinforce them to prevent flooding,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for monsoon rains expected across the province from today until 12 August.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely in several southern Punjab districts, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, and Gujrat Divisions.

In response to the anticipated weather conditions, the PDMA has directed relevant provincial administrations to remain on high alert.

PDMA Director General Irfan Khatia highlighted that all concerned departments, including commissioners, deputy commissioners, WASA, the irrigation department, Rescue 1122, and civil defence, have been instructed to finalise precautionary measures, particularly in light of the risk of urban flooding.

The PDMA control room is monitoring the situation around the clock, and citizens have been urged to follow government guidelines to ensure safety.

The public is advised to stay in secure locations, particularly avoiding old buildings, electric poles, and areas prone to lightning during thunderstorms.