Enemies of State

Present security situation and political crisis have largely worsened due to undetected threats of digital terrorism. This is not possible to end the disorder without adopting effective counter measures.

The term ‘digital terrorism’ was recently introduced by the official spokesperson of armed forces during media interactions. Term revolves around misinformation, propaganda, coordinated campaigns to dent the writ of state and toxic rhetoric to perpetuate the unrest among masses.

In contemporary world, digital terrorism played a key role in weakening the foundations of target states. Saner quarters have been repeatedly pointing out the looming threats emanating from digital platforms. Shadowy keyboard warriors are running the mills of rumors and fake news 24/7.

During past three years, social media platforms emerged as main source of fake news largely focused on disrupting the stability of Pakistan. While addressing at Ulema and Mashaikh Council, COAS General Asim Munir has categorically pointed out the malicious campaigns launched against Pakistan.

This bitter reality must be kept in focus that Pakistan is surrounded by the disturbed and hostile neighborhood. Undeniably under such challenging environment, survival of Pakistan as a sovereign state entirely depends upon internal stability. Unfortunately, political forces have wasted most of their energies in polarizing the society.

Politicized handling of sensitive national matters is not in the interest of the Pakistan. Hostile powers are exploiting the multiple divisions prevailing at national landscape of Pakistan. There is a dire need to raise the level of awareness among the masses about the modus operandi of digital terrorists. Social media platforms are being extensively used to portray the Pakistan as a failing state.

A glance at major propaganda campaigns proves that digital terrorists are pursuing anti-Pakistan agenda aligned with the arch rival enemy India. Salient highlights of toxic propaganda are enough to understand the real intent and objectives.

One, while the Pakistan was striving hard to overcome the economic hardships, shadowy key board warriors made bleak predictions of default with meaningful consistency and spoiled the market credibility for much needed foreign investments. Ironically, most of the fuel was provided by the unwise firebrand leadership of the former ruling party.

Two, historic gains in war on terror are at stake with the resurgence of cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. Hardcore terrorist outfits (TTP – ISKP – Al-Qaeda) and their supporters are extensively undermining the counter terrorism efforts of armed forces and LEAs on social media.

Three, genuine concerns of Pakistan on questionable role of interim Taliban regime on the issues of TTP, illegal Afghan immigrants and smuggling are being exploited to dent the fragile bilateral ties.

Four, anarchists and ethnic separatist tendencies are being fanned in Balochistan to sabotage the CPEC. Controversial version of the anarchists on the issue of missing persons has been flashed with the support of Indian RAW aligned media outlets to build human rights violation case against Pakistan.

Five, insurrection calls are made to pitch the youth of Pakistan against the state institutions with an obvious aim to trigger civil war. Surrounded by enemies of various brands, Pakistan cannot afford to remain oblivious on the internal fissures taking birth from the womb of misinformation. Our national security relies upon the firmness and depth of unity between the state pillars.

The government, opposition, parliament, judiciary media and military should collaborate to formulate rock solid framework to beat back the multifaceted digital terrorism. State should target and prosecute the digital terrorists involved in spreading the misinformation with the sponsorship of hostile foreign powers.

We have recently seen that how misinformation spread by right-wing racist groups demonized the Muslims and inflamed public sentiment in the UK. In Venezuela, the defeat of West’s blue eyed candidate to Maduro was played by sponsored misinformation campaigns to stage a coup, leading to violent riots.

Likewise, in Ukraine, a revolution through social media misinformation was triggered to topple the elected, pro-Russian leader. This led to bring in power a pro-European government, the original sin which sowed the seeds of Ukraine’s present day destruction. Pakistan cannot afford to turn a blind eye on obvious destructive moves.

Dubious groups exploiting internal fissures are pursuing a dangerous agenda against the very existence of Pakistan. Growing vulnerability of Pakistan to misinformation in favor of ethnic, territorial and terrorist groups in border regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa merits counter measures on war footings.

Digital terrorists should not be misunderstood or confused with the political activists or human rights flagbearers. Political leadership and the national media bears major responsibility to form a larger consensus to safeguard the internal and external frontiers in this complex war.

Enemies of the state are using the smoke screens of politics, human rights and freedom of expression to hide their anti-state agenda. Unity and internal stability are the best shields against the enemies of the state.

The writer is a graduate of QAU, PhD scholar and a freelance writer and can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com