Govt vows to restore peace in KP after deadly clashes

A high-level meeting between Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday focused on addressing the worsening public order situation in the province, particularly in the wake of deadly clashes in Kuram.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the loss of precious lives due to a land dispute and condemned elements that fueled tensions by giving the conflict a wrong color. Naqvi assured full cooperation to restore peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming it the government’s top priority. He praised the efforts of local dignitaries, led by MNA Hameed Hussain, and security forces in bringing the situation under control. Naqvi acknowledged that external hands sabotaging peace efforts cannot be ignored.

Governor Kundi thanked Minister Naqvi for his support in establishing peace, as the government intensifies efforts to improve public order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Karam. The meeting marked a significant step towards forging a joint strategy to tackle future conflicts and ensure lasting peace in the region.